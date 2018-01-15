All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110

1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway · (239) 309-1296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove. This unit also includes raised kitchen cabinets, all tile and a washer and dryer. Some of the amenities in Four Mile Cove include a gym, community pool, clubhouse with a full kitchen area, and basketball/tennis courts. This community also features a kayak/canoe launch area that connects to the preserve and is perfect for site seeing and fishing! Located within minutes to HeadPinz (bowling alley), Publix, Wal-Mart, Coralwood Plaza, and quick access to Fort Myers via Veterans Pkwy.

(RLNE3747503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 have any available units?
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 have?
Some of 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 currently offering any rent specials?
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 is pet friendly.
Does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 offer parking?
No, 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 does not offer parking.
Does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 have a pool?
Yes, 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 has a pool.
Does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 have accessible units?
No, 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110 does not have units with dishwashers.
