1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove. This unit also includes raised kitchen cabinets, all tile and a washer and dryer. Some of the amenities in Four Mile Cove include a gym, community pool, clubhouse with a full kitchen area, and basketball/tennis courts. This community also features a kayak/canoe launch area that connects to the preserve and is perfect for site seeing and fishing! Located within minutes to HeadPinz (bowling alley), Publix, Wal-Mart, Coralwood Plaza, and quick access to Fort Myers via Veterans Pkwy.



(RLNE3747503)