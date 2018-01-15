1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110

Amenities
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove. This unit also includes raised kitchen cabinets, all tile and a washer and dryer. Some of the amenities in Four Mile Cove include a gym, community pool, clubhouse with a full kitchen area, and basketball/tennis courts. This community also features a kayak/canoe launch area that connects to the preserve and is perfect for site seeing and fishing! Located within minutes to HeadPinz (bowling alley), Publix, Wal-Mart, Coralwood Plaza, and quick access to Fort Myers via Veterans Pkwy.
(RLNE3747503)