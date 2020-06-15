1522 SW 54th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The new Villa Mylee is not identical to the “previous” Villa Mylee, but the owners are the same. Therefore, you can expect the same quality of vacation home as before. This villa is a lovely Floridian home with 2028 sq. ft. featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in a quiet, yet very convenient location in the desirable Southwest area of Cape Coral it is within walking distance of the fabulous Cape Harbor with its great restaurants, bars, stylish boutiques & luxury boat marina. You can reach shopping centers, pharmacies, postal service, banks & an abundance of different restaurants and bars within 5 to 10 driving minutes. The property features a circular driveway & a well maintained, mature, tropical landscape. Volume ceilings, traditional southern furniture & tropical decorations create a pleasant atmosphere. The master bedroom features a king-size bed & has a flat-screen TV & has private sliders leading out to the lanai. The master bathroom suite has more than enough room, and includes two sinks, a vanity, and a soaking tub.