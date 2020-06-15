All apartments in Cape Coral
1522 SW 54th TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1522 SW 54th TER

1522 Southwest 54th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

1522 Southwest 54th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,464

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The new Villa Mylee is not identical to the “previous” Villa Mylee, but the owners are the same. Therefore, you can expect the same quality of vacation home as before. This villa is a lovely Floridian home with 2028 sq. ft. featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located in a quiet, yet very convenient location in the desirable Southwest area of Cape Coral it is within walking distance of the fabulous Cape Harbor with its great restaurants, bars, stylish boutiques & luxury boat marina. You can reach shopping centers, pharmacies, postal service, banks & an abundance of different restaurants and bars within 5 to 10 driving minutes. The property features a circular driveway & a well maintained, mature, tropical landscape. Volume ceilings, traditional southern furniture & tropical decorations create a pleasant atmosphere. The master bedroom features a king-size bed & has a flat-screen TV & has private sliders leading out to the lanai. The master bathroom suite has more than enough room, and includes two sinks, a vanity, and a soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 SW 54th TER have any available units?
1522 SW 54th TER has a unit available for $5,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1522 SW 54th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1522 SW 54th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 SW 54th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1522 SW 54th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1522 SW 54th TER offer parking?
No, 1522 SW 54th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1522 SW 54th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 SW 54th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 SW 54th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1522 SW 54th TER has a pool.
Does 1522 SW 54th TER have accessible units?
No, 1522 SW 54th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 SW 54th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 SW 54th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 SW 54th TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 SW 54th TER does not have units with air conditioning.
