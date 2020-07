Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your brand new home! This DR Horton - Galen floor plan at 2432 square feet is a two-story home with all bedroom upstairs. Great SW Cape Coral location right near Gleason Pkwy and Santa Barbara Blvd! Home comes with 18in. tile everywhere except the bedrooms, all appliances including washer and dryer, blinds on all windows. Pets Accepted! Sorry, no aggressive breeds.