Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den AND a bonus room for rent in the highly desired area of SW Cape Coral. Over 2000 sq ft plus a large screened in lanai off the rear of the home. This open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining and has plenty of cabinet space including an over sized island with room for seating. Kitchen also has a built in desk which is great for a small work station/computer. Fully fenced in backyard. Owner pays for lawn care. This one is a MUST SEE, so schedule your showing today!