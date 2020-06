Amenities

This Gorgeous Huge Home is Fresh on the market! Completely redecorated from top to bottom!!! Freshly Painted and tiled. New furniture and bedding! (Tommy Bahama Style) Master King Bedroom has His and Her walk in closets & His and Her bathrooms!!! Large Shower for him and Huge soaking tub for her!!! Split Floor Plan has two additional beautiful over sized bedrooms with Queen Beds!!! Additional Private office or Den could be used as 4th bedroom if needed. Lovely screened in Lanai with Large pool and Spa with waterfall ! Large private back yard is totally privacy fenced! Don't wait to see this Gorgeous home! This Beautiful home is Light and Airy with volume ceilings and decorated with beautiful bright Florida colors & upscale decor that will take all your cares away & put you on Island time !!!