1140 SW 44th ST

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The very budget friendly “Villa Sunshine” is located in the desirable, quiet center of Southwest Cape Coral and within only 4-5 minutes driving you can reach at least six restaurants, four banks, 2 super markets, three pharmacies, three liquor stores, an urgent care health facility, a dentist, two post offices, a gas station and several small stores. It’s all there! It is only about 6-7 minutes by car to the famous Cape Harbor Marina with Spanish style restaurants and boutiques. Despite this convenient location Villa Sunshine is in a quiet neighborhood three streets north of the Cape Coral Parkway, which gives you access to the easterly down town Cape Coral area with an impressive variety of restaurants, bars, shops and super markets. From here you may continue across the Caloosahatchee River to the white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach. To Cape Coral Beach and Yacht Club it is only about 15 minutes by car. Villa Sunshine offers 3 bedrooms and two baths. The great room / dining room layout with its high ceilings give this charming home a nice open feel.