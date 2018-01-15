All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1140 SW 44th ST

1140 Southwest 44th Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

1140 Southwest 44th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,641

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The very budget friendly “Villa Sunshine” is located in the desirable, quiet center of Southwest Cape Coral and within only 4-5 minutes driving you can reach at least six restaurants, four banks, 2 super markets, three pharmacies, three liquor stores, an urgent care health facility, a dentist, two post offices, a gas station and several small stores. It’s all there! It is only about 6-7 minutes by car to the famous Cape Harbor Marina with Spanish style restaurants and boutiques. Despite this convenient location Villa Sunshine is in a quiet neighborhood three streets north of the Cape Coral Parkway, which gives you access to the easterly down town Cape Coral area with an impressive variety of restaurants, bars, shops and super markets. From here you may continue across the Caloosahatchee River to the white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach. To Cape Coral Beach and Yacht Club it is only about 15 minutes by car. Villa Sunshine offers 3 bedrooms and two baths. The great room / dining room layout with its high ceilings give this charming home a nice open feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 SW 44th ST have any available units?
1140 SW 44th ST has a unit available for $2,641 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1140 SW 44th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1140 SW 44th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 SW 44th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1140 SW 44th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1140 SW 44th ST offer parking?
No, 1140 SW 44th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1140 SW 44th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 SW 44th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 SW 44th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1140 SW 44th ST has a pool.
Does 1140 SW 44th ST have accessible units?
No, 1140 SW 44th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 SW 44th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 SW 44th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 SW 44th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 SW 44th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
