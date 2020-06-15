1129 SE 36th ST

Amenities

Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated. Brand new appliances, all wooden cabinets, new tile throughout the home, all fixtures, all furnishings, all pavers around the exterior fenced in backyard. Pool care, lawn care, pest control provided in rent. Short term rentals all rent is due upfront - $1000 Security Deposit, 11.5% taxes, $ 100 Lease Fee, $ 100 application fee per adult on SHORT TERM rentals of 3 months and longer, NO Pets accepted. Deposit needed to book dates.