Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

1129 SE 36th ST

1129 Southeast 36th Street · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1129 Southeast 36th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated. Brand new appliances, all wooden cabinets, new tile throughout the home, all fixtures, all furnishings, all pavers around the exterior fenced in backyard. Pool care, lawn care, pest control provided in rent. Short term rentals all rent is due upfront - $1000 Security Deposit, 11.5% taxes, $ 100 Lease Fee, $ 100 application fee per adult on SHORT TERM rentals of 3 months and longer, NO Pets accepted. Deposit needed to book dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 SE 36th ST have any available units?
1129 SE 36th ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1129 SE 36th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1129 SE 36th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 SE 36th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1129 SE 36th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1129 SE 36th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1129 SE 36th ST does offer parking.
Does 1129 SE 36th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 SE 36th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 SE 36th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1129 SE 36th ST has a pool.
Does 1129 SE 36th ST have accessible units?
No, 1129 SE 36th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 SE 36th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 SE 36th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 SE 36th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 SE 36th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
