All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1123 SW 48th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1123 SW 48th TER
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:33 PM

1123 SW 48th TER

1123 Southwest 48th Terrace · (239) 560-7435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1123 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Seasonal rent is $2,000/month minimum 90 days. Annual rate is $1,300/month minimum 12 months. Gorgeous townhome, furnished and tastefully decorated, 2 bed/2.5bths, inside laundry, fenced patio next to community pool. Centrally located near Cape Coral Pkwy and Chiquita Blvd., easy access to shopping areas, restaurants and entertainment places. This is a non-smoking unit. Available yearly or quarterly rental 90 days minimum per HOA regulations. Ask for application and HOA rules and regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 SW 48th TER have any available units?
1123 SW 48th TER has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1123 SW 48th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1123 SW 48th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 SW 48th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1123 SW 48th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1123 SW 48th TER offer parking?
No, 1123 SW 48th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1123 SW 48th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 SW 48th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 SW 48th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1123 SW 48th TER has a pool.
Does 1123 SW 48th TER have accessible units?
No, 1123 SW 48th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 SW 48th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 SW 48th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 SW 48th TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 SW 48th TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1123 SW 48th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity