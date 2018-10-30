1123 SW 48th TER

Amenities

Seasonal rent is $2,000/month minimum 90 days. Annual rate is $1,300/month minimum 12 months. Gorgeous townhome, furnished and tastefully decorated, 2 bed/2.5bths, inside laundry, fenced patio next to community pool. Centrally located near Cape Coral Pkwy and Chiquita Blvd., easy access to shopping areas, restaurants and entertainment places. This is a non-smoking unit. Available yearly or quarterly rental 90 days minimum per HOA regulations. Ask for application and HOA rules and regulations.