111 SE 40th ST

This is a vacation rental. Annual rentals will not be considered. The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season. All Rates Plus 11% Tax Departure Cleaning Fee $150 Refundable Security Deposit $500 Rate includes electricity up to US $50.00 per week (additional use US $0.12/KWH) Minimum 6 night stay. 30 day stays are preferred during the high season. Villa Amber is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home that is centrally located in a great neighborhood in the SE Cape. This charming home is the perfect vacation spot for a family seeking a casual, yet refined, vacation retreat. This villa has a split floor plan, with the master bedroom on one side of the house and the guest rooms on the other. The oversized pool is both electric and solar heated. The master suite features a King size bed, sliders to the lanai and en suite bathroom as well as a flat screen TV. The kitchen is stocked with everything you will need for entertaining or just a cozy meal. The back yard is fenced for your privacy or your small dog. Every detail has been seen to by the owner to make your stay comfortable and memorable.