All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 111 SE 40th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
111 SE 40th ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

111 SE 40th ST

111 Southeast 40th Street · (239) 204-7384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Southeast 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This is a vacation rental. Annual rentals will not be considered. The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season. All Rates Plus 11% Tax Departure Cleaning Fee $150 Refundable Security Deposit $500 Rate includes electricity up to US $50.00 per week (additional use US $0.12/KWH) Minimum 6 night stay. 30 day stays are preferred during the high season. Villa Amber is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home that is centrally located in a great neighborhood in the SE Cape. This charming home is the perfect vacation spot for a family seeking a casual, yet refined, vacation retreat. This villa has a split floor plan, with the master bedroom on one side of the house and the guest rooms on the other. The oversized pool is both electric and solar heated. The master suite features a King size bed, sliders to the lanai and en suite bathroom as well as a flat screen TV. The kitchen is stocked with everything you will need for entertaining or just a cozy meal. The back yard is fenced for your privacy or your small dog. Every detail has been seen to by the owner to make your stay comfortable and memorable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 SE 40th ST have any available units?
111 SE 40th ST has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 111 SE 40th ST currently offering any rent specials?
111 SE 40th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 SE 40th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 SE 40th ST is pet friendly.
Does 111 SE 40th ST offer parking?
No, 111 SE 40th ST does not offer parking.
Does 111 SE 40th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 SE 40th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 SE 40th ST have a pool?
Yes, 111 SE 40th ST has a pool.
Does 111 SE 40th ST have accessible units?
No, 111 SE 40th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 111 SE 40th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 SE 40th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 SE 40th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 SE 40th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 SE 40th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity