1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910

Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people. The perfect seasonal rental available for a minimum of 3 months until February of 2020. Royal Hawaiian Condominiums offers 2 heated pools, convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment! Utilities included. No pets allowed.



$1,600/MO In Season + tax



To Apply:

1.http://www.fhrpm.com/applications/residential-application/ - Application fee of $75 per adult applicant

2.Non-refundable Application Fees - $100.00 per application, check made payable to: Premier CAM Services, LLC

3.$50.00 per unmarried adult application, check made payable to: Royal Hawaiian Club Condo Assoc.

Required to move in: First month Rent and Security Deposit (Equal to 1 month rent)

Showings are by appointment only.



Located at: 1100 Pondella Rd #910 Cape Coral, FL 33909



FHR Property Management

Bonnie Popescu, Property Manager

Office: 239-437-6356

Other: 239-603-7722

Visit/Apply: www.FHRPM.com