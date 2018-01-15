All apartments in Cape Coral
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910

1100 Pondella Road · (239) 603-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people. The perfect seasonal rental available for a minimum of 3 months until February of 2020. Royal Hawaiian Condominiums offers 2 heated pools, convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment! Utilities included. No pets allowed.

$1,600/MO In Season + tax

To Apply:
1.http://www.fhrpm.com/applications/residential-application/ - Application fee of $75 per adult applicant
2.Non-refundable Application Fees - $100.00 per application, check made payable to: Premier CAM Services, LLC
3.$50.00 per unmarried adult application, check made payable to: Royal Hawaiian Club Condo Assoc.
Required to move in: First month Rent and Security Deposit (Equal to 1 month rent)
Showings are by appointment only.

Located at: 1100 Pondella Rd #910 Cape Coral, FL 33909

FHR Property Management
Bonnie Popescu, Property Manager
Office: 239-437-6356
Other: 239-603-7722
Visit/Apply: www.FHRPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 have any available units?
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 have?
Some of 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 does offer parking.
Does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 has a pool.
Does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910 does not have units with dishwashers.
