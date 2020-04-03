All apartments in Cape Canaveral
8600 Ridgewood Avenue
8600 Ridgewood Avenue

8600 Ridgewood Avenue · (412) 779-0650
Location

8600 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2208 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This amazing condo unit is just enough for you to enjoy a short term get away. While partial ocean views from the condo, it is just steps away from the ocean. Very warmly decorated to make you feel you have a home away from home. It is equipped with major appliances, including a washer and dryer. two different entrances into bathroom. This is just a bright, clean, cheery, well put together package with a pool and hot tub right outside. Explore nearby Cocoa Beach, watch the space shuttles take off , play miniature golf up the street, cruise on casino boat, or just sit back and relax. 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport. Bring your toothbrush and a swimsuit. $840 per week out of season. $1000 per week Dec-April. Jan 13- April 10 , 2020 BOOKED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
8600 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 8600 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8600 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
