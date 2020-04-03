8600 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

This amazing condo unit is just enough for you to enjoy a short term get away. While partial ocean views from the condo, it is just steps away from the ocean. Very warmly decorated to make you feel you have a home away from home. It is equipped with major appliances, including a washer and dryer. two different entrances into bathroom. This is just a bright, clean, cheery, well put together package with a pool and hot tub right outside. Explore nearby Cocoa Beach, watch the space shuttles take off , play miniature golf up the street, cruise on casino boat, or just sit back and relax. 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport. Bring your toothbrush and a swimsuit. $840 per week out of season. $1000 per week Dec-April. Jan 13- April 10 , 2020 BOOKED.