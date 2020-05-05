All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Find more places like 8494 Ridgewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Canaveral, FL
/
8494 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:27 AM

8494 Ridgewood Avenue

8494 Ridgewood Avenue · (321) 961-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Canaveral
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8494 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Chandler Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4102 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area. Plenty of natural lighting through the large sliding glass doors in the living room and oversized master bedroom. Private screened-in patio opens to green grass space and horizon views. Inside laundry room. Just steps to ocean and beach access. Large refreshing community pool. Less than an hour to theme parks. Close to the port, Patrick AFB, Kennedy Space Center, and Orlando. Fishing, dining, entertainment, golf, groceries, bus line. $2400 per month Jan-April. 12% tax to be added per month for leases less than 7 months. Rented Jan-April 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
8494 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 8494 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8494 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8494 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8494 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8494 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8494 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8494 Ridgewood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Gym
Cape Canaveral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity