8494 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area. Plenty of natural lighting through the large sliding glass doors in the living room and oversized master bedroom. Private screened-in patio opens to green grass space and horizon views. Inside laundry room. Just steps to ocean and beach access. Large refreshing community pool. Less than an hour to theme parks. Close to the port, Patrick AFB, Kennedy Space Center, and Orlando. Fishing, dining, entertainment, golf, groceries, bus line. $2400 per month Jan-April. 12% tax to be added per month for leases less than 7 months. Rented Jan-April 2021.