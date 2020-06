Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool hot tub

It's all about the view! Direct Ocean! Move in ready and shows like a dream. Delightful 2Bdrm/2Ba condo enjoys a fabulous view of the ocean & pool. Unit is completely furnished and has its own washer & dryer ... so just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Beautifully maintained complex is ideally located with easy access to The Beachline, The Port, Cocoa Beach and more! It's move-in ready and waiting for you! Available for 7 month rental from :June 1st - December 31st