Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO! This oceanfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers all the benefits of beach front living. Whether a short walk to the beach, or to the pool, this condo offers everything you dream about in a Florida lifestyle. Complimented by a washer and dryer already in the unit, this unit also offers garage parking.