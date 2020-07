Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Paradise awaits in this fully furnished 2 story townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. Recently renovated with new kitchen and baths. Eat in kitchen with nook and living room. Private patio right outside your back door with lush landscaping and balcony off the 2nd story bedroom. Lawn Maintenance included in rent, laundry area with stackable washer/dryer. Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and entertainment. All you need is your toothbrush!