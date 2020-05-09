All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

140 Monroe Avenue

140 Monroe Avenue · (321) 557-8563
Location

140 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk To The Beach ! Beautiful and Modern, 2 bedroom 2 Large Baths, High Ceilings, Bright Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Nice Appliances , Large Pantry Too...Duplex with large, 1 car garage..Washer/DryerNicely Manicured Lawn. Rent Includes Lawn Care..Private Fenced Side Entrance...Fenced Back Yard as well..Enjoy Restaurants at the nearby port...watch Rocket Launches from your front yard...Close to Shopping and the ocean is at the end of the street..Great location for space center employees...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
140 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 140 Monroe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 140 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 140 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 140 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 140 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Monroe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
