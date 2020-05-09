140 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Walk To The Beach ! Beautiful and Modern, 2 bedroom 2 Large Baths, High Ceilings, Bright Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Nice Appliances , Large Pantry Too...Duplex with large, 1 car garage..Washer/DryerNicely Manicured Lawn. Rent Includes Lawn Care..Private Fenced Side Entrance...Fenced Back Yard as well..Enjoy Restaurants at the nearby port...watch Rocket Launches from your front yard...Close to Shopping and the ocean is at the end of the street..Great location for space center employees...