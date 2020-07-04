127 Joe Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet

Lovely, large townhome that has been freshly painted with new carpeting is move in ready. Main floor master suite with high ceilings and sliders to your outdoor patio. The master bath is spacious with a soaking tub and a walk in shower. Living room, dining room, laundry room and an eat in kitchen complete the first level of this spacious home. The second floor has two large bedrooms with a shared bath and a large family room. Come and view this lovey home that is ready for another to call home. Close to restaurants, downtown Cocoa Beach and just a short drive to the Port and Orlando from this charming gated community.