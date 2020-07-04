All apartments in Cape Canaveral
127 Joe Place

127 Joe Place · (321) 749-7100
Location

127 Joe Place, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #127 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely, large townhome that has been freshly painted with new carpeting is move in ready. Main floor master suite with high ceilings and sliders to your outdoor patio. The master bath is spacious with a soaking tub and a walk in shower. Living room, dining room, laundry room and an eat in kitchen complete the first level of this spacious home. The second floor has two large bedrooms with a shared bath and a large family room. Come and view this lovey home that is ready for another to call home. Close to restaurants, downtown Cocoa Beach and just a short drive to the Port and Orlando from this charming gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Joe Place have any available units?
127 Joe Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Joe Place have?
Some of 127 Joe Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Joe Place currently offering any rent specials?
127 Joe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Joe Place pet-friendly?
No, 127 Joe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 127 Joe Place offer parking?
No, 127 Joe Place does not offer parking.
Does 127 Joe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Joe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Joe Place have a pool?
No, 127 Joe Place does not have a pool.
Does 127 Joe Place have accessible units?
No, 127 Joe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Joe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Joe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Joe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Joe Place does not have units with air conditioning.
