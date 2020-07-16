12040 Kalmar Circle S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic Opportunity To Live In Parkland's Exclusive Active Adult Resort Community of Four Seasons. This is the first Active Adult Community to be built in Broward County in 30 years! Beautiful Single Family Flora Model Available for Rent or Purchase! Modern Brand New Home with Piped in Gas, All Impact Windows, and Doors, Neutral High-End Finishes, 3 Car Garage, Huge Great Room, & Screened Porch. This single story designer home is great for entertaining, or personal retreat. You will have plenty to do in this active 55+ community with a 24,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, two resort-style pools, and Tennis courts. Florida living at it's finest!