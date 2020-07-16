All apartments in Broward County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:33 PM

12040 Kalmar Circle S

12040 Kalmar Circle South · (561) 876-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12040 Kalmar Circle South, Broward County, FL 33076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic Opportunity To Live In Parkland's Exclusive Active Adult Resort Community of Four Seasons. This is the first Active Adult Community to be built in Broward County in 30 years! Beautiful Single Family Flora Model Available for Rent or Purchase! Modern Brand New Home with Piped in Gas, All Impact Windows, and Doors, Neutral High-End Finishes, 3 Car Garage, Huge Great Room, & Screened Porch. This single story designer home is great for entertaining, or personal retreat. You will have plenty to do in this active 55+ community with a 24,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, two resort-style pools, and Tennis courts. Florida living at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have any available units?
12040 Kalmar Circle S has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have?
Some of 12040 Kalmar Circle S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12040 Kalmar Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
12040 Kalmar Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12040 Kalmar Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 12040 Kalmar Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broward County.
Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 12040 Kalmar Circle S offers parking.
Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12040 Kalmar Circle S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have a pool?
Yes, 12040 Kalmar Circle S has a pool.
Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have accessible units?
No, 12040 Kalmar Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12040 Kalmar Circle S has units with dishwashers.
Does 12040 Kalmar Circle S have units with air conditioning?
No, 12040 Kalmar Circle S does not have units with air conditioning.
