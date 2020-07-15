6770 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Luxurious direct oceanfront 3-bedroom, 2-bath with large balcony directly facing the ocean in small well maintained condo building. Fully renovated with stylish high-end furnishings and finishes and ocean beach access adjacent to pool area. Upgraded kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures, tile and plank flooring, full size laundry, decorator ceiling fans, smart home components. All sliders and balcony rolling shutters are impact resistant glass and meet current hurricane code. Includes private assigned covered garage parking, pool and recreation room. Beach is gently sloping sandy ocean bottom. Fast WiFi, cable TV included. Energy Efficient utility bill. Short distance to Port Canaveral. Watch the cruise ships from the balcony. Close to restaurants, shopping, Jetty Park, Cocoa Beach Pier