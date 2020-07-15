All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 6770 Ridgewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
6770 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

6770 Ridgewood Avenue

6770 Ridgewood Avenue · (321) 799-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6770 Ridgewood Avenue, Brevard County, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,215

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Luxurious direct oceanfront 3-bedroom, 2-bath with large balcony directly facing the ocean in small well maintained condo building. Fully renovated with stylish high-end furnishings and finishes and ocean beach access adjacent to pool area. Upgraded kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures, tile and plank flooring, full size laundry, decorator ceiling fans, smart home components. All sliders and balcony rolling shutters are impact resistant glass and meet current hurricane code. Includes private assigned covered garage parking, pool and recreation room. Beach is gently sloping sandy ocean bottom. Fast WiFi, cable TV included. Energy Efficient utility bill. Short distance to Port Canaveral. Watch the cruise ships from the balcony. Close to restaurants, shopping, Jetty Park, Cocoa Beach Pier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
6770 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $3,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 6770 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Ridgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6770 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6770 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6770 Ridgewood Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity