6191 Messina Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby

The Meridian - Luxurious DIRECT OCEAN Northeast corner 3/3 condo has spectacular views. Secured lobby with 2 elevators. Private beach access. Upgrades throughout, 10 ft. tray ceilings with crown molding, granite counter tops, custom paint colors and ceiling fans in every room. Large wrap around balcony. Individual garage on the first floor. Electric storm shutters provided As Is. Large clubhouse with kitchen, huge pool and hot tub, well equipped gym with flat panel TV's. Convenient location to stores and restaurants. Only an hour from Orlando Int'l, & Disney! Enjoy coming home to this luxurious condo on the beach!