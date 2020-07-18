All apartments in Brevard County
6191 Messina Lane

6191 Messina Ln · (321) 752-5858
Location

6191 Messina Ln, Brevard County, FL 32931

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2508 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
The Meridian - Luxurious DIRECT OCEAN Northeast corner 3/3 condo has spectacular views. Secured lobby with 2 elevators. Private beach access. Upgrades throughout, 10 ft. tray ceilings with crown molding, granite counter tops, custom paint colors and ceiling fans in every room. Large wrap around balcony. Individual garage on the first floor. Electric storm shutters provided As Is. Large clubhouse with kitchen, huge pool and hot tub, well equipped gym with flat panel TV's. Convenient location to stores and restaurants. Only an hour from Orlando Int'l, & Disney! Enjoy coming home to this luxurious condo on the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6191 Messina Lane have any available units?
6191 Messina Lane has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6191 Messina Lane have?
Some of 6191 Messina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6191 Messina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6191 Messina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6191 Messina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6191 Messina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 6191 Messina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6191 Messina Lane offers parking.
Does 6191 Messina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6191 Messina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6191 Messina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6191 Messina Lane has a pool.
Does 6191 Messina Lane have accessible units?
No, 6191 Messina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6191 Messina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6191 Messina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6191 Messina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6191 Messina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
