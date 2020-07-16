All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

6015 Turtle Beach Lane

6015 Turtle Beach Ln · (847) 865-9309
Location

6015 Turtle Beach Ln, Brevard County, FL 32931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RELAX AND REJUVENATE AT NEW, OCEAN FRONT (LOW DENSITY AND QUIET), CONDO BUILDING WITH ONLY 14 UNITS. Located JUST NORTH OF FAMOUS COCOA BEACH PIER with private beach access, heated pool, gated access and assigned garage parking. two bed/two bath with view of the ocean off the large balcony and Master Bedroom. Fully furnished with linens/kitchen supplies/beach chairs/umbrella, wood-full overlay cabinets with soft close drawers, Cambria counter tops, stainless GE appliances, full size washer/dryer, crown moldings, ceiling fans, solid core doors, and 9 ft. ceilings. Sliders and windows are impact resistant/hurricane glass. AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 11, 2020. Rates adjust seasonally, AND by length of rental term - two week minimum or monthly for $3,850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have any available units?
6015 Turtle Beach Lane has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have?
Some of 6015 Turtle Beach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Turtle Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Turtle Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Turtle Beach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane has a pool.
Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Turtle Beach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Turtle Beach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
