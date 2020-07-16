6015 Turtle Beach Lane

Amenities

RELAX AND REJUVENATE AT NEW, OCEAN FRONT (LOW DENSITY AND QUIET), CONDO BUILDING WITH ONLY 14 UNITS. Located JUST NORTH OF FAMOUS COCOA BEACH PIER with private beach access, heated pool, gated access and assigned garage parking. two bed/two bath with view of the ocean off the large balcony and Master Bedroom. Fully furnished with linens/kitchen supplies/beach chairs/umbrella, wood-full overlay cabinets with soft close drawers, Cambria counter tops, stainless GE appliances, full size washer/dryer, crown moldings, ceiling fans, solid core doors, and 9 ft. ceilings. Sliders and windows are impact resistant/hurricane glass. AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 11, 2020. Rates adjust seasonally, AND by length of rental term - two week minimum or monthly for $3,850.