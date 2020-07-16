5522 Cord Grass Lane

Amenities

Available August 1! Long term rental fully furnished, 3/2 villa located in highly sought after South Shores community.This one story villa is located at the end of a quiet lane and just steps to private access beach and the communities 2 fishing piers.This home features a 2 car garage, screened lanai, open concept layout, lots of natural light with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with granite countertops.The community is gated and offers heated swimming pool with club house, tennis courts and fishing piers.Located close to shopping, restaurants and schools.The owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.