Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:15 AM

5522 Cord Grass Lane

5522 Cord Grass Lane · (772) 888-0777
Location

5522 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available August 1! Long term rental fully furnished, 3/2 villa located in highly sought after South Shores community.This one story villa is located at the end of a quiet lane and just steps to private access beach and the communities 2 fishing piers.This home features a 2 car garage, screened lanai, open concept layout, lots of natural light with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with granite countertops.The community is gated and offers heated swimming pool with club house, tennis courts and fishing piers.Located close to shopping, restaurants and schools.The owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have any available units?
5522 Cord Grass Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have?
Some of 5522 Cord Grass Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Cord Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Cord Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Cord Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 Cord Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Cord Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Cord Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5522 Cord Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 5522 Cord Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Cord Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Cord Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Cord Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
