5215 Lake Poinsett Road

Country living at it's best! 2/2 house sitting in the middle of 2 shaded acres in a quiet area of Cocoa. Huge open floor plan, tiled throughout. Large bedrooms and tons of closet space. House has a huge screened in wrap around porch, perfect for evening dinners or early morning coffee. There is a garage that can be rented for additional rent but used for car parking only. No mechanical work, commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles or excess storage allowed on the property without written consent from the owner. House may be rented to two separate, responsible adults. Furniture is optional. Pest control and lawn maintenance included.