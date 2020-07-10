All apartments in Brevard County
5215 Lake Poinsett Road
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

5215 Lake Poinsett Road

5215 Lake Poinsett Road · (321) 863-0876
Location

5215 Lake Poinsett Road, Brevard County, FL 32926

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country living at it's best! 2/2 house sitting in the middle of 2 shaded acres in a quiet area of Cocoa. Huge open floor plan, tiled throughout. Large bedrooms and tons of closet space. House has a huge screened in wrap around porch, perfect for evening dinners or early morning coffee. There is a garage that can be rented for additional rent but used for car parking only. No mechanical work, commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles or excess storage allowed on the property without written consent from the owner. House may be rented to two separate, responsible adults. Furniture is optional. Pest control and lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road have any available units?
5215 Lake Poinsett Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5215 Lake Poinsett Road currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Lake Poinsett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Lake Poinsett Road pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road offers parking.
Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road have a pool?
No, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road have accessible units?
No, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 Lake Poinsett Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 Lake Poinsett Road does not have units with air conditioning.
