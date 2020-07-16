All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

4867 Alamanda Drive

4867 Alamanda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4867 Alamanda Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940
Pineda Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Application Pending Relaxing lake views from most rooms in this updated 4 BR/2 BA pool home located in desired Pineda Crossing community. Executive features start with Double entry door, foyer, formal living & dining. Prepare delicious meals with upgraded stainless steel appliances & gas range while gazing over the family room to the inviting waterfall, pool and lake. Warm Master bedroom suite with pool access has dual sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Screened Lanai offers covered porch area and plenty of outdoor space. Gas hook up for grill makes entertaining a breeze. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and the beaches. Pool and Lawn care provided. 24 hr noticed required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4867 Alamanda Drive have any available units?
4867 Alamanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brevard County, FL.
What amenities does 4867 Alamanda Drive have?
Some of 4867 Alamanda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4867 Alamanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4867 Alamanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4867 Alamanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4867 Alamanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 4867 Alamanda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4867 Alamanda Drive offers parking.
Does 4867 Alamanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4867 Alamanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4867 Alamanda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4867 Alamanda Drive has a pool.
Does 4867 Alamanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4867 Alamanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4867 Alamanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4867 Alamanda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4867 Alamanda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4867 Alamanda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
