4867 Alamanda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Application Pending Relaxing lake views from most rooms in this updated 4 BR/2 BA pool home located in desired Pineda Crossing community. Executive features start with Double entry door, foyer, formal living & dining. Prepare delicious meals with upgraded stainless steel appliances & gas range while gazing over the family room to the inviting waterfall, pool and lake. Warm Master bedroom suite with pool access has dual sinks, walk-in shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Screened Lanai offers covered porch area and plenty of outdoor space. Gas hook up for grill makes entertaining a breeze. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and the beaches. Pool and Lawn care provided. 24 hr noticed required.