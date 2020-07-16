All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

420 Harding Avenue

420 Harding Avenue · (321) 427-1512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

420 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL 32931

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Ocean Front Condo with resort style amenities. You will feel like you are on vacation every day while living here at the sought after Michelina condominium. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching sunrises over the ocean from your balcony. The balcony is perfect for viewing rocket launches. The master bedroom has Tommy Bahama furniture and an ocean view. Master bath has double sinks, jetted tub and shower. The living area has direct ocean views and comfortable furniture. TV has surround sound. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All of the bedrooms have new tile flooring. Second and third bedrooms each have their own bathroom. There is also a laundry room. There is a pool, hot tub, club room, exercise equipment for your enjoyment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Harding Avenue have any available units?
420 Harding Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Harding Avenue have?
Some of 420 Harding Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Harding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 Harding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Harding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 420 Harding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 420 Harding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 Harding Avenue offers parking.
Does 420 Harding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Harding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Harding Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 420 Harding Avenue has a pool.
Does 420 Harding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 Harding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Harding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Harding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Harding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Harding Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
