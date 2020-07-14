All apartments in Brevard County
Brevard County, FL
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:57 PM

4129 Cedar Creek Circle

4129 Cedar Creek Circle · (321) 431-4248
Location

4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL 32953

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Open Concept Boasts Tile Floors Throughout Main Living Areas With Carpeted Bedrooms, Comfy Living Rm & Dining Area to Gorgeous Kitchen With SS Appliances & Pantry, Washer/Dryer too! There Is a Community Pool For Your Enjoyment As Well. ** SO CONVENIENT To KENNEDY SPACE CENTER **, Port Canaveral, and Easy Access to SR528 to Orlando & Orlando Intl Airport. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE AND WATER/SEWER. No pets, No Smoking. Unit Has One Reserved Parking Space Plus Open Parking. This Is The One You Will NOT Want To Miss! See It Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have any available units?
4129 Cedar Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have?
Some of 4129 Cedar Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Cedar Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Cedar Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Cedar Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Cedar Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Cedar Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
