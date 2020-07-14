4129 Cedar Creek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool hot tub furnished carpet

You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Open Concept Boasts Tile Floors Throughout Main Living Areas With Carpeted Bedrooms, Comfy Living Rm & Dining Area to Gorgeous Kitchen With SS Appliances & Pantry, Washer/Dryer too! There Is a Community Pool For Your Enjoyment As Well. ** SO CONVENIENT To KENNEDY SPACE CENTER **, Port Canaveral, and Easy Access to SR528 to Orlando & Orlando Intl Airport. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE AND WATER/SEWER. No pets, No Smoking. Unit Has One Reserved Parking Space Plus Open Parking. This Is The One You Will NOT Want To Miss! See It Now!!