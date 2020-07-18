3317 Cappio Drive

Amenities

Executive style rental in the private, gated community of Casabella of Suntree. This home has four bedrooms plus a large flex room that is the perfect space for a home office or recreation room. The master suite overlooks the free-form, saltwater pool (with fountains); the master bath has a raised garden tub, separate shower and over-sized, dual sink vanity. There are plenty of built-in appliances in the eat-in kitchen that also overlooks the pool. Additional features include a workshop in the garage as well as surround sound in the living room, family room and pool areas. The Casa Bella Community has tennis courts, a playground and a walkway to Suntree Elementary. Also zoned for Viera High. Centrally located for easy access to all major employers (in Cape Canaveral or in Melbourne).