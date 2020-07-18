All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

3317 Cappio Drive

3317 Cappio Drive · (321) 693-5438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3317 Cappio Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3051 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Executive style rental in the private, gated community of Casabella of Suntree. This home has four bedrooms plus a large flex room that is the perfect space for a home office or recreation room. The master suite overlooks the free-form, saltwater pool (with fountains); the master bath has a raised garden tub, separate shower and over-sized, dual sink vanity. There are plenty of built-in appliances in the eat-in kitchen that also overlooks the pool. Additional features include a workshop in the garage as well as surround sound in the living room, family room and pool areas. The Casa Bella Community has tennis courts, a playground and a walkway to Suntree Elementary. Also zoned for Viera High. Centrally located for easy access to all major employers (in Cape Canaveral or in Melbourne).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Cappio Drive have any available units?
3317 Cappio Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3317 Cappio Drive have?
Some of 3317 Cappio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Cappio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Cappio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Cappio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Cappio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 3317 Cappio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Cappio Drive offers parking.
Does 3317 Cappio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Cappio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Cappio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Cappio Drive has a pool.
Does 3317 Cappio Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 Cappio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Cappio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Cappio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Cappio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Cappio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
