318 Harding Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning bbq/grill

TWO DAY MINIMUMDAILY RATE $275.00WEEKLY RATE IS $1,800.00MONTHLY RATE $4,400.00Just Steps away from the Beach this 5 bedroom 4 bathroom 2-Story home features an amazing floor plan which includes a full en suite which features its own bedroom, full kitchen, laundry room, its own entrance, ac and utilities. This self sufficient suite can be used as an in-law, or an income generating unit. The main living area boasts a Family room with Coquina Accent Wall and large kitchen with solid counter tops. Second floor includes a spiral staircase that leads to an amazing rooftop terrace from which y a unique view of the ocean. The Master Bedroom features a wonderful screened balcony with ocean view, breathtaking bathroom w/ Jacuzzi tub surrounded by a glass block wall.