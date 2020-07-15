All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:53 PM

318 Harding Avenue

318 Harding Avenue · (321) 373-3536
Location

318 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
TWO DAY MINIMUMDAILY RATE $275.00WEEKLY RATE IS $1,800.00MONTHLY RATE $4,400.00Just Steps away from the Beach this 5 bedroom 4 bathroom 2-Story home features an amazing floor plan which includes a full en suite which features its own bedroom, full kitchen, laundry room, its own entrance, ac and utilities. This self sufficient suite can be used as an in-law, or an income generating unit. The main living area boasts a Family room with Coquina Accent Wall and large kitchen with solid counter tops. Second floor includes a spiral staircase that leads to an amazing rooftop terrace from which y a unique view of the ocean. The Master Bedroom features a wonderful screened balcony with ocean view, breathtaking bathroom w/ Jacuzzi tub surrounded by a glass block wall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Harding Avenue have any available units?
318 Harding Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Harding Avenue have?
Some of 318 Harding Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Harding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 Harding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Harding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 Harding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 318 Harding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 318 Harding Avenue offers parking.
Does 318 Harding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Harding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Harding Avenue have a pool?
No, 318 Harding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 318 Harding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 Harding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Harding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Harding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Harding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 Harding Avenue has units with air conditioning.
