Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:19 PM

1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE

1060 Rock Springs Drive · (855) 406-7368
Location

1060 Rock Springs Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,935

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1905 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with durable vinyl plank flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE have any available units?
1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
