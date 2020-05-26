1060 ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with durable vinyl plank flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!