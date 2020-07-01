All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

949 Terra Vista Street

949 Terra Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

949 Terra Vista Street, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
949 Terra Vista Street- Beautiful Five Bedroom Brandon FL Home - Call Garth Jones for the BEST information on this home! 813-787-4212 Almost new home in a gated, maintenance free community. Resort style pool, dog park, playground are just some of the amenities in this conveniently located community near the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest and Lumsden. Five full bedrooms, most with walk in closets, master bedroom downstairs. Loft area upstairs, with two full baths (one jack and jill). Served by all the right schools, this home is ready for immediate move in. Easy to view. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, along with rent and or security deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3333466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Terra Vista Street have any available units?
949 Terra Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Terra Vista Street have?
Some of 949 Terra Vista Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Terra Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
949 Terra Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Terra Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Terra Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 949 Terra Vista Street offer parking?
No, 949 Terra Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 949 Terra Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Terra Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Terra Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 949 Terra Vista Street has a pool.
Does 949 Terra Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 949 Terra Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Terra Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Terra Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

