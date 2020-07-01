Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool dog park playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool

949 Terra Vista Street- Beautiful Five Bedroom Brandon FL Home - Call Garth Jones for the BEST information on this home! 813-787-4212 Almost new home in a gated, maintenance free community. Resort style pool, dog park, playground are just some of the amenities in this conveniently located community near the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest and Lumsden. Five full bedrooms, most with walk in closets, master bedroom downstairs. Loft area upstairs, with two full baths (one jack and jill). Served by all the right schools, this home is ready for immediate move in. Easy to view. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, along with rent and or security deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3333466)