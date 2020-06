Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready! Nice 3/2 Home with 2 car Garage, Large backyard & patio. The kitchen has a NEW RANGE, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, lots of cabinet & counter space along with a dining area overlooking the patio. Wood look vinyl tile in Vaulted Great Rm, Dining Dr & Hallway for easy maintenance. Ceiling fans in Great Rm and all bedrooms. Great location, minutes from restaurants and grocery store. Close to all major roads. Good schools.