Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
819 Sandy Trail Place
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:30 PM

819 Sandy Trail Place

819 Sandy Trail Pl · No Longer Available
Location

819 Sandy Trail Pl, Brandon, FL 33511
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous! 4/2/2 Brentwood Hills home. Large fenced corner lot with side entry garage. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan with formal living and dining rooms and then large family from off of eat-in kitchen. One bedroom would also make a great office right off of the kitchen while two bedrooms are down a hallway in the back of the house. The master is on the other side in the back of the home. Master has soaking tub and separate shower and 2 sinks. Master also has a very large walk-in closet. Newer AC has extras filtration system. Lots of room for everyone. The community has a beautiful swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and soccer field. You are also walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Sandy Trail Place have any available units?
819 Sandy Trail Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Sandy Trail Place have?
Some of 819 Sandy Trail Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Sandy Trail Place currently offering any rent specials?
819 Sandy Trail Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Sandy Trail Place pet-friendly?
No, 819 Sandy Trail Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 819 Sandy Trail Place offer parking?
Yes, 819 Sandy Trail Place offers parking.
Does 819 Sandy Trail Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Sandy Trail Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Sandy Trail Place have a pool?
Yes, 819 Sandy Trail Place has a pool.
Does 819 Sandy Trail Place have accessible units?
No, 819 Sandy Trail Place does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Sandy Trail Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Sandy Trail Place does not have units with dishwashers.
