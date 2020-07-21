819 Sandy Trail Place

Amenities

Gorgeous! 4/2/2 Brentwood Hills home. Large fenced corner lot with side entry garage. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan with formal living and dining rooms and then large family from off of eat-in kitchen. One bedroom would also make a great office right off of the kitchen while two bedrooms are down a hallway in the back of the house. The master is on the other side in the back of the home. Master has soaking tub and separate shower and 2 sinks. Master also has a very large walk-in closet. Newer AC has extras filtration system. Lots of room for everyone. The community has a beautiful swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and soccer field. You are also walking distance to shopping and restaurants.