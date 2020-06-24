810 GREENBELT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW ROOF!... NEW FLOORING! ...NEW APPLIANCES,... Walk into this great home and you will say I am home. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1456 square feet, it has it all. *Spacious kitchen, tile floors, and breakfast nook. *Easy flow into the living room with new wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace. *Great space for entertaining and family gatherings.*Lots of natural light and neutral colors throughout the entire home. *Master bedroom with new carpet, ceiling fan, and large private bath. *Large bedrooms with new carpet and ceiling fans, Fresh new paint throughout. 2 Car Garage, screened back porch, fully fenced private backyard. Close to all major interstates, Hospitals, Mall, .06 miles to your local Publix, .09 miles to the local YMCA. Don't Hesitate - Set an appointment to see it today:)!