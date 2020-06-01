All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
807 Sandcastle Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

807 Sandcastle Circle

807 Sandcastle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

807 Sandcastle Circle, Brandon, FL 33511
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Brentwood Hills home. Spacious home with lots of room for entertaining inside and outside. Great split bedroom floor plan. Eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room. Huge family room with wood-burning fireplace. From the family room there are two large triple sliding glass doors which opens up to a large covered lanai overlooking a fenced-in back yard. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets and the master bath has separate sink area. The community has a swimming pool, grill areas, tennis courts, soccer field, play ground and a day care center. You are walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Sandcastle Circle have any available units?
807 Sandcastle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Sandcastle Circle have?
Some of 807 Sandcastle Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Sandcastle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
807 Sandcastle Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Sandcastle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Sandcastle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 807 Sandcastle Circle offer parking?
No, 807 Sandcastle Circle does not offer parking.
Does 807 Sandcastle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Sandcastle Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Sandcastle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 807 Sandcastle Circle has a pool.
Does 807 Sandcastle Circle have accessible units?
No, 807 Sandcastle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Sandcastle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Sandcastle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
