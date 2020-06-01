807 Sandcastle Circle

Amenities
Beautiful Brentwood Hills home. Spacious home with lots of room for entertaining inside and outside. Great split bedroom floor plan. Eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room. Huge family room with wood-burning fireplace. From the family room there are two large triple sliding glass doors which opens up to a large covered lanai overlooking a fenced-in back yard. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets and the master bath has separate sink area. The community has a swimming pool, grill areas, tennis courts, soccer field, play ground and a day care center. You are walking distance to shopping and restaurants.