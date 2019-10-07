Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Water Front 2 Bedroom 2 Bath for Lease in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our wonderful condo for rent in Brandon, FL. Our property is located at 806 Lake Haven Square #205, Brandon, FL 33511. We are in the Park Lake @ Parsons Condo community. The interior of the unit features laminate flooring throughout, tile in the wet areas, new paint, updated lighting and appliance, and water front views from every room. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and washer/dryer. To apply for the property go to our website @ www.powellrealty.com or visit our office in Brandon to apply in person.



(RLNE4642795)