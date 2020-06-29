All apartments in Brandon
803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE
803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE

803 Lake Haven Sq · No Longer Available
Location

803 Lake Haven Sq, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this wonderful 2/2 located in the heart of Brandon! Features wood floors throughout with tile in the wet areas. Open floor plan with the bedrooms split. This community features two lakes with lots of mature landscaping that creates a nice atmosphere. This unit is on the corner and has a screened porch. Contact us today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have any available units?
803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have?
Some of 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE offer parking?
No, 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

