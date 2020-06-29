Welcome to this wonderful 2/2 located in the heart of Brandon! Features wood floors throughout with tile in the wet areas. Open floor plan with the bedrooms split. This community features two lakes with lots of mature landscaping that creates a nice atmosphere. This unit is on the corner and has a screened porch. Contact us today to set up a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have any available units?
803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE have?
Some of 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
803 LAKE HAVEN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.