Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766 for details and showings. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has over 1200 Sq. Ft. of living Space! Conveniently located close to SR 60, this home is one you want to make sure to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Regent Cir S have any available units?
801 Regent Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Regent Cir S have?
Some of 801 Regent Cir S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Regent Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
801 Regent Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.