801 Regent Cir S

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766 for details and showings. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has over 1200 Sq. Ft. of living Space! Conveniently located close to SR 60, this home is one you want to make sure to see.