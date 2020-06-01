Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

753 Pearl Circle - Huge 4/2/2 fireplace,oversized fenced back yard with air conditioned workshop right behind Brandon High School. NO HOA !!This is the largest home on the block with just at 2500 sq. ft and 2 car garage !! Move in ready won't last !! Must see this large gem with cooks dream kitchen and very large sunroom. Terrazzo floors throughout!! Lawn service included.Alarm system available. Kitchen has 2 ovens !!! Plenty of cabinets and counter space !! Washer & Dryer !! In home automatic generator!! Lots of storage. Too many extras to list. Pets ok with Renters Insurance.



(RLNE4960408)