Can you picture yourself in this home? This home is cozy and full of natural light. Prepare your favorite meals in a spacious kitchen with updated kitchen appliances and ample cabinet space. Take a sip of your morning coffee in the screen-enclosed patio and unwind in the beautiful master bath after a long day. Make this house your home and apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have any available units?
720 CLIMATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have?
Some of 720 CLIMATE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 CLIMATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
720 CLIMATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.