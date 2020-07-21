All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 720 CLIMATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
720 CLIMATE DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

720 CLIMATE DRIVE

720 Climate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

720 Climate Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Can you picture yourself in this home? This home is cozy and full of natural light. Prepare your favorite meals in a spacious kitchen with updated kitchen appliances and ample cabinet space. Take a sip of your morning coffee in the screen-enclosed patio and unwind in the beautiful master bath after a long day. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have any available units?
720 CLIMATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have?
Some of 720 CLIMATE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 CLIMATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
720 CLIMATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 CLIMATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 720 CLIMATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 720 CLIMATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 CLIMATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 720 CLIMATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 720 CLIMATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 CLIMATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 CLIMATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa