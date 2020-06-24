710 OAKGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Are you someone wanting a BEAUTIFUL condo in a PRIME LOCATION at a GREAT PRICE?!?! THEN THIS IS IT!!! This STUNNING 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo is in the desirable community of Russellwood Condominiums right off of State Road 60 in Brandon!! This home features WOOD TILE FLOORS throughout, NEWER carpet in the bedrooms, UPDATED KITCHEN and BATHROOMS, a HUGE SCREENED IN PATIO, a washer and dryer included, serene views of your COMMUNITY POOL and SO MUCH MORE!!! This rental property is truly A STEAL!!!! COME VIEW IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!!