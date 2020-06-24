All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
710 OAKGROVE DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

710 OAKGROVE DRIVE

710 Oakgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

710 Oakgrove Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Are you someone wanting a BEAUTIFUL condo in a PRIME LOCATION at a GREAT PRICE?!?! THEN THIS IS IT!!! This STUNNING 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo is in the desirable community of Russellwood Condominiums right off of State Road 60 in Brandon!! This home features WOOD TILE FLOORS throughout, NEWER carpet in the bedrooms, UPDATED KITCHEN and BATHROOMS, a HUGE SCREENED IN PATIO, a washer and dryer included, serene views of your COMMUNITY POOL and SO MUCH MORE!!! This rental property is truly A STEAL!!!! COME VIEW IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE have any available units?
710 OAKGROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
710 OAKGROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 OAKGROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa