706 SUNLIT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in central Brandon is available for rent for the 1st time. Split bedroom plan and screened porch. Fenced rear yard has a new storage shed for use by tenant. Almost new washer and dryer are in the garage. Also a 2nd refrigerator is available in the garage. Cathedral ceiling with fan and lights in the great room. No carpet in this home. Tile floors except in the bedrooms. Master has hardwood flooring. Other bedrooms have laminate floors. Notice the crown molding and extra wood trim in the doorways. Bathrooms feature granite counters and upgraded fixtures. Ready for fast occupancy. Located on a cul de sac with easy access to major roads, shopping and conveniences. No homeowner association. This home has lovely landscaping and peaceful rear yard. Swing set in the back yard will stay. Must see today.