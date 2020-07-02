All apartments in Brandon
706 SUNLIT COURT

706 Sunlit Court · No Longer Available
Location

706 Sunlit Court, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in central Brandon is available for rent for the 1st time. Split bedroom plan and screened porch. Fenced rear yard has a new storage shed for use by tenant. Almost new washer and dryer are in the garage. Also a 2nd refrigerator is available in the garage. Cathedral ceiling with fan and lights in the great room. No carpet in this home. Tile floors except in the bedrooms. Master has hardwood flooring. Other bedrooms have laminate floors. Notice the crown molding and extra wood trim in the doorways. Bathrooms feature granite counters and upgraded fixtures. Ready for fast occupancy. Located on a cul de sac with easy access to major roads, shopping and conveniences. No homeowner association. This home has lovely landscaping and peaceful rear yard. Swing set in the back yard will stay. Must see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 SUNLIT COURT have any available units?
706 SUNLIT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 SUNLIT COURT have?
Some of 706 SUNLIT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 SUNLIT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
706 SUNLIT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 SUNLIT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 706 SUNLIT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 706 SUNLIT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 706 SUNLIT COURT offers parking.
Does 706 SUNLIT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 SUNLIT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 SUNLIT COURT have a pool?
No, 706 SUNLIT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 706 SUNLIT COURT have accessible units?
No, 706 SUNLIT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 706 SUNLIT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 SUNLIT COURT has units with dishwashers.

