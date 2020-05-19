704 BROOKER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on an amazing plot of land in a great school district with plenty of space for playing outdoors

games, volley ball, Frisbee or for your pets to roam. The backyard is great for roasting marshmallows in fire pit and is large enough for you to have gatherings or for entertaining your friends. The large oak trees provide plenty of shade to keep you cool on all of Florida's hot summer days. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home in a quiet area with plenty of land. Seller to provide $75 monthly credit toward electricity bill.