704 BROOKER ROAD
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

704 BROOKER ROAD

704 Brooker Road · No Longer Available
Location

704 Brooker Road, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on an amazing plot of land in a great school district with plenty of space for playing outdoors
games, volley ball, Frisbee or for your pets to roam. The backyard is great for roasting marshmallows in fire pit and is large enough for you to have gatherings or for entertaining your friends. The large oak trees provide plenty of shade to keep you cool on all of Florida's hot summer days. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful home in a quiet area with plenty of land. Seller to provide $75 monthly credit toward electricity bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 BROOKER ROAD have any available units?
704 BROOKER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 BROOKER ROAD have?
Some of 704 BROOKER ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 BROOKER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
704 BROOKER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 BROOKER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 BROOKER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 704 BROOKER ROAD offer parking?
No, 704 BROOKER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 704 BROOKER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 BROOKER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 BROOKER ROAD have a pool?
No, 704 BROOKER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 704 BROOKER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 704 BROOKER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 704 BROOKER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 BROOKER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
