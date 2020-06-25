Amenities
703 Parsons Lake Path #104 Available 06/15/20 BRANDON: 2 Bed/2 Bath, Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Must see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Brandon location. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and major roads! Kitchen is open to dining area and living room with a breakfast bar and all appliances. Other features include, ceiling fans, carpet in living room/dining area, washer and dryer and screened lanai. Call Today!
The Community has so much to offer: Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse with billards and card tables, Tennis court, Racquetball court and BBQ grill area.
FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
Ground Floor
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Dining Area/Living Room Combo
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Screened Lanai
Water and Ground Maintenance Included
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
HOA POLICY: $200 Move-in Fee, on top of Application Fee to be paid for by tenant. No Weekend Move-ins.
1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet is required upon application.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
