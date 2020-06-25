All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

703 Parsons Lake Path #104

703 Parsons Lake Path 104 · No Longer Available
Location

703 Parsons Lake Path 104, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
703 Parsons Lake Path #104 Available 06/15/20 BRANDON: 2 Bed/2 Bath, Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Must see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Brandon location. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and major roads! Kitchen is open to dining area and living room with a breakfast bar and all appliances. Other features include, ceiling fans, carpet in living room/dining area, washer and dryer and screened lanai. Call Today!
The Community has so much to offer: Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse with billards and card tables, Tennis court, Racquetball court and BBQ grill area.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
Ground Floor
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Dining Area/Living Room Combo
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Screened Lanai
Water and Ground Maintenance Included
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA POLICY: $200 Move-in Fee, on top of Application Fee to be paid for by tenant. No Weekend Move-ins.

1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet is required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2558170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 have any available units?
703 Parsons Lake Path #104 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 have?
Some of 703 Parsons Lake Path #104's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets.
Is 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 currently offering any rent specials?
703 Parsons Lake Path #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 is pet friendly.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 offer parking?
No, 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 does not offer parking.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 have a pool?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 has a pool.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 have accessible units?
Yes, 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 has accessible units.
Does 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Parsons Lake Path #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
