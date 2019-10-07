All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
673 LAKEMONT DRIVE
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

673 LAKEMONT DRIVE

673 Lakemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

673 Lakemont Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Dominion

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled KITCHEN with granite counter tops and new cabinets. New WOOD LOOK tile throughout home. LARGE screened lanai with beautiful backyard! New ROOF. Quiet neighborhood only minutes from daily needs and activities. NO APPLICATION FEE! Tenant to pay one time $79.00 processing fee at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have any available units?
673 LAKEMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
673 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa