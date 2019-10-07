Remodeled KITCHEN with granite counter tops and new cabinets. New WOOD LOOK tile throughout home. LARGE screened lanai with beautiful backyard! New ROOF. Quiet neighborhood only minutes from daily needs and activities. NO APPLICATION FEE! Tenant to pay one time $79.00 processing fee at move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have any available units?
673 LAKEMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 LAKEMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
673 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.