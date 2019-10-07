673 LAKEMONT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Remodeled KITCHEN with granite counter tops and new cabinets. New WOOD LOOK tile throughout home. LARGE screened lanai with beautiful backyard! New ROOF. Quiet neighborhood only minutes from daily needs and activities. NO APPLICATION FEE! Tenant to pay one time $79.00 processing fee at move in.