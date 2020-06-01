646 LAKEMONT DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a large outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area for weekend entertaining and enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features laminate and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home, including the screened-in patio out back. Make this your home and apply today!