646 LAKEMONT DRIVE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

646 LAKEMONT DRIVE

646 Lakemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

646 Lakemont Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a large outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area for weekend entertaining and enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features laminate and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home, including the screened-in patio out back. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE have any available units?
646 LAKEMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
646 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 LAKEMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
