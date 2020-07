Amenities

646 Bryan Terrace Dr - LO - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. UPDATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR & EXTERIOR. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL APPLIANCES, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR W/ICE MAKER, DISHWASHER, & MICROWAVE. TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. ENGINEERED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS. CEILINGS FANS THROUGHOUT. NEW BEDROOM DOORS. NEW GARAGE DOOR BY JANUARY 1, 2020. GREAT LOCATION, GREAT SCHOOLS *****At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.********



