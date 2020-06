Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the heart of Brandon. Recently remodeled this townhome is very open and spacious with over 1100 sqft of living area. This townhome offers a community pool and is gated which makes this home very desirable. Close to fine dining, shopping, recreation, entertainment and much more.