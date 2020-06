Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2 Bed - 2 Bath - First Floor Condo - First floor condo ready for an immediate move in. Must make at least $3,000 a month. Must have good verifiable rental history. Must not have any criminal background. Only one pet allowed. First floor unit with washer and dryer hookups. Gated community with two pools.



(RLNE4305513)