608 PRINCETON STREET

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright, clean home, along with an abundance of natural lighting from plenty of windows throughout, and lots of living space that will provide you with plenty of long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Make this home yours today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).