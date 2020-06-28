All apartments in Brandon
608 Lynchburg Dr

608 Lynchburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Lynchburg Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Kings Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
cats allowed
Quiet and quaint townhouse neighborhood in Kings Court in Brandon near the Brandon hospital. Bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor, new carpet upstairs, extra large master suite includes oversized closet with an extra storage closet. Downstairs is tile floor and has extra storage under stairs. Screen porch with utility room for washer and dryer hookup, two parking spots in front of unit with additional guest parking and community pool. Close to restaurants, Brandon Mall and I-75.

Application required for each adult with a $50 fee per adult. Minimum credit score of 600 required, credit and background check required. Discounts given on 18 month or 24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Lynchburg Dr have any available units?
608 Lynchburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Lynchburg Dr have?
Some of 608 Lynchburg Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Lynchburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lynchburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lynchburg Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Lynchburg Dr is pet friendly.
Does 608 Lynchburg Dr offer parking?
Yes, 608 Lynchburg Dr offers parking.
Does 608 Lynchburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Lynchburg Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lynchburg Dr have a pool?
Yes, 608 Lynchburg Dr has a pool.
Does 608 Lynchburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 608 Lynchburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lynchburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Lynchburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
