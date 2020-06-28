608 Lynchburg Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking cats allowed

Quiet and quaint townhouse neighborhood in Kings Court in Brandon near the Brandon hospital. Bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor, new carpet upstairs, extra large master suite includes oversized closet with an extra storage closet. Downstairs is tile floor and has extra storage under stairs. Screen porch with utility room for washer and dryer hookup, two parking spots in front of unit with additional guest parking and community pool. Close to restaurants, Brandon Mall and I-75.



Application required for each adult with a $50 fee per adult. Minimum credit score of 600 required, credit and background check required. Discounts given on 18 month or 24 month lease.